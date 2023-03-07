The beach, which runs from the base of the Son Tra peninsula to the Marble Mountains, comes in at number eight on the Travelers’ Choice’s Best of the Best Beaches for 2023.

My Khe Beach is located in Phuoc My Ward, Son Tra District, Da Nang City, about 2km from the city centre. The beach is about 900m long, and one of the busiest among Da Nang’s beaches.

My Khe was also voted by Forbes magazine as one of the most attractive beaches on the planet, after fully meeting their criteria of convenience, being free for tourists, and boasting long and flat sand banks./.

VNA