Environment Webinar discusses fate of Mekong River PanNature, a Vietnamese not-for-profit organisation, in collaboration with the Mekong Community Institute of Thailand (MCI) and the NGO Forum on Cambodia, organised a webinar themed “The Fate of the Mekong River: Current Development and Future Perspectives” on November 5 within the framework of the ASEAN People’s Forum 2020.

Environment Storm Goni turns into low tropical pressure Storm Goni, the 10th of its kind to enter the East Sea this year, turned into low tropical pressure on November 5 afternoon, reported the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Environment Vietnam impacted by widening weather extremes: Minister Extreme weather conditions are becoming more common in the region and around the world and have greatly affected Vietnam, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha told lawmakers at the National Assembly’s ongoing 10th session in Hanoi on November 5.

Environment Vietnam to use carbon-pricing tools in effort to cut greenhouse gas emissions Vietnam, as one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change, is set to develop a roadmap to implement market-based carbon pricing tools as part of its effort to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.