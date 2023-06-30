Tuyen Quang city in the northern province of Tuyen Quang (Photo: VNA)

Tuyen Quang (VNA) – The northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang posted a gross regional domestic products (GRDP) growth of 7.55% in the first half of this year, the General Statistics Office announced on June 29.

In terms of GRDP growth, the province ranked 13th in 63 provinces and cities in Vietnam, second among 14 northern midland and mountainous provinces, and first among 11 northern mountainous provinces.



Specifically, the province’s agriculture and forestry sector expanded 4.64%; the industrial sector 10.87%, and the service sector 7.35%.



In the first six months of 2023, industry, construction, and services remained main contributors to the local GRDP growth, proving that the province's economic structure is on the right track. The economic restructuring is in line with the requirements of accelerating economic growth in the direction of industrialisation, and modernisation and gradually increasing the proportion of services in the province’s economic structure.



In 2023, Tuyen Quang strives for GRDP growth of 9.0% and GRDP per capita of over 55.7 million VND (2,400 USD) per year. It targets the production value of the services sector up 9%, the industry sector up 5.4%, and the agro-forestry- fishery sector up over 4.6% to nearly 10.8 trillion VND./.

VNA