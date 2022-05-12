Politics President meets HCM City voters President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and the Ho Chi Minh City delegation of National Assembly (NA) deputies met voters in the city's Districts 5, 8 and 11 to listen to their opinions and requests ahead of the third plenary session of the 15th NA.

Politics Vietnam supports humanitarian aid for conflict-hit people in Ukraine: Vice Spokesman Vietnam supports humanitarian activities by countries, the United Nations and international partners to assist people affected by the Ukraine conflict, Vice Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Doan Khac Viet said at the ministry’s routine press meeting on May 12.

Politics National symposium promotes fight against individualism in Party A national symposium on improving revolutionary morality and wiping out individualism in line with Ho Chi Minh's thoughts, morality and style was held in Hanoi on May 12.