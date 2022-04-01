Culture - Sports UK official receives Vietnamese artists Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Nguyen Hoang Long and a delegation of Vietnamese artists paid a courtesy visit to Minister of State at the Cabinet Office of the UK Nigel Adams in London on March 31 on the occasion of the ongoing Vietnam Days in the UK 2022.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese young artist’s paintings exhibited in UK A solo exhibition “The gioi lon trong mat tre tho” (Big World, Little Eyes) by Vietnamese young painter Xeo Chu is underway in London from March 29 – April 4 in the framework of the Vietnam Days in the UK 2022.

Culture - Sports VNA-Yonhap press photo exhibition marks 30 years of Vietnam-RoK ties A press photo exhibition, co-organised by the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Yonhap News Agency and the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on the occasion of the 30th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries (1992-2022), opened at the National Museum of Korean Contemporary History in Seoul on March 31.