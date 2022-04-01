Two Nguyen Dynasty artifacts donated to Thua Thien-Hue province
Chairman of the People’s Committee of the central province of Thua Thien-Hue Nguyen Van Phuong on April 1 issued dispatch 3088/UBND-VH approving the reception of two artifacts of the Nguyen Dynasty donated by a company.
The Sunshine Group Joint Stock Company bought the two artifacts - a mandarin hat and a dress – at an auction in Spain and donate to the province, home to the complex of royal palaces of the Nguyen Dynasty.
The provincial leader highly valued the meaningful gesture of the company, and assigned relevant agencies to work with the Sunshine company to complete legal procedures on the donation of the artifacts.
The two artifacts are scheduled to arrive in Vietnam in early April. The mandarin hat was made by around the end of the 19th century or early 20th century, while the silk dress dates back to the 19th century.
They will be preserved and displayed at the Hue Museum of Royal Fine Arts, according to director of the Centre for Conservation of Hue Monuments Hoang Viet Trung./.