Society Trade village busy making flags ahead of general election As the election of deputies to the National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure is approaching, people in Tu Van Village in Thuong Tin District on the outskirts of Hanoi are busy making national flags to meet orders from across the country.

Society Exhibition on AO/dioxin pain, lawsuit underway in HCM City An exhibition highlighting the pain of Vietnamese Agent Orange/dioxin victims and the lawsuit filed by Tran To Nga, a Vietnamese French woman, against multinational companies for producing and selling chemical toxins sprayed by US forces in the war in Vietnam, is being held in Ho Chi Minh City from May 8-13.

Society HCM City strengthens COVID prevention measures in hospitals Hospitals in the southern largest hub of Ho Chi Minh City are on high alert and are taking strict preventive measures against COVID-19 after tens of new cases were recorded at medical establishments in the capital city of Hanoi.