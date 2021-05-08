Two prosecuted for arranging illegal stay for foreigners in Vietnam
A group of foreigners illegally entering Vietnam detected by HCM City's police (Photo: congan.com.vn)HCM City (VNA) - The People’s Procuracy of Ho Chi Minh City said on May 8 that it approved decisions to prosecute and detain two Vietnamese citizens for arranging illegal stay for foreigners in Vietnam.
Nguyen Van Huan, 39, residing Binh Tan district in HCM City, and Tran Hoai Thanh, 40, residing in Dak G’Long district of the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong, are prosecuted under Article 348 of the Criminal Code 2015.
According to the initial investigation results, on April 20, Huan was introduced to contact with a man named Tai to arrange illegal entry for 11 foreigners into Vietnam.
On April 29, Huan contacted Thanh to find three hotel rooms for the foreigners. Huan brought the foreigners to the hotel a day later.
The case is under further investigation.
A day earlier, the municipal People's Procuracy also approved a decision to prosecute and arrest Nguyen Van Thanh, born in 1995 and residing in HCM City's District 7, to investigate in his involvement in arranging illegal stay for 13 foreigners./.