The two Vietnamese women are arrested in Lang Son (Photo: VNA)

Lang Son (VNA) - The Border Guard High Command of the northern mountainous province of Lang Son have arrested and launched criminal proceedings against two Vietnamese women alleged to have organised the illegal entry into Vietnam of nine foreigners.



The two women are Hoang Thi Thom, 40, and Dinh Thi Tu, 37, from Yen Khoai commune in Loc Binh district of Lang Son province.



They received a call on July 26 from an unknown man asking them to illegally bring eight foreigners into Vietnam via the area around border marker 1219, which is overseen by the Chi Ma border gate guard station. They were to receive 250,000 VND (10.8 USD) for each successful entry.



When Thom arrived at the border area, Tu called her saying that another foreigner was waiting at the area around marker 1219 and was willing to pay 350,000 VND for help entering Vietnam.



All were later arrested at the area around marker 1219./