Typhoon Noru knocks down many trees in Da Nang city. (Photo: VNA)

Public security and military forces engage in fixing the consequences of the storm. (Photo: VNA)

– Leaders of the Frontline Steering Committee for response to Typhoon Noru as well as leaders of central localities stayed awake through the night of September 27 to keep updated on the developments of the storm and promptly give instructions to ensure safety for local people, as the storm swept through the region. Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh , head of the committee asked affected localities to review damages and quickly provide support to people in areas hard hit by the typhoon. On September 28 morning, the storm has weakened, and no major damage has been reported, he said, urging continued caution even after the typhoon has passed based on lessons from previous ones.The storm has caused strong winds and torrential rains in Da Nang, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, Quang Tri, Thua Thien Hue and Binh Dinh. It injured four people in Quang Tri.The only fatality reported to date is a fishermen who went missing on September 26 while heading ashore to avoid the storm. His body has been found.