Culture - Sports Infographic Red Dao ethnics' traditional outfit With the height of sophistication in the way Red Dao women dress up, a unique decoration art in traditional costume is created symbolising the Red Dao ethnicity and distinguishing them from other ethnic groups.

Culture - Sports Infographic Preserving and upholding values of Vietnam's cultural heritage November 23 has been observed as Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day since 2005, aiming at honoring national traditions and raising public awareness of protecting and promoting Vietnamese cultural heritage.