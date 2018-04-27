Vietnam’s U16 squad will take part in the Asian championship in Group C. (Source: plo.vn)

- Vietnam are in Group C at the Asian Football Confederation U16 Championship, following a draw in Malaysia on April 26.This puts them in the same pool as the 2016 runners-up Iran, Indonesia and India.Two years ago in India, Vietnam was halted at the quarter-finals.The draw saw Malaysia, quarter-finalists in 2014, placed in Group A with two-time champions Japan, and 1998 winners Thailand and Tajikistan.Group B gathers two-time champions the People's Democratic Republid of Korea, and Oman, Yemen and Jordan.Defending champions Iraq will look to make history by being the first team to win back-to-back titles as they face Australia, as well as the Republic of Korea – who won the Championship in 1986 and 2002 – and debutants Afghanistan in Group D.The championship will be held from September 20 to October 7.The top four teams will represent Asia in the FIFA U17 World Cup 2019, which will be held in Peru.-VNA