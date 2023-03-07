Illustrative photo (Photo: Courtesy of AFC)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese U20 football team, with 6 points after having beat Qatar and Australia, is currently in a favourable position to win a berth in the quarter-finals of the 2023 U20 Asia Cup, as it needs only one more point to become the top team in Group B.

However, coach Hoang Anh Tuan and his young men have affirmed that they will not aim for a draw against U20 Iran, known as among the strongest in Asia, in their match at 5:00 p.m on March 7.

"The last two wins of U20 Vietnam will be meaningless if we lose to Iran," he said. “However, we will not enter the match with any idea about a draw.”

Meanwhile, Iranian team’s coach Abdolsamad Marfavi confidently told the media that he has found ways to beat U20 Vietnam after analysing its win against Australia, calling the squad a good team impressive in deploying their tactics in the match.

Vietnam is in Group B together with Iran, Australia, and Qatar at the 2023 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U20 Asian Cup finals which is taking place in Uzbekistan./.