Vietnam's U-23 players celebrate their first goal (Photo: VNA)

Phu Tho (VNA) – Vietnam’s U-23 team won over Myanmar 2-0 in a friendly match at the Viet Tri stadium in the northern province of Phu Tho on June 7.



The match is designed to help both sides prepare for the Southeast Asian Games to be held in November in the Philippines.



Trieu Viet Hung opened the scoring for Vietnam at the 14th minute as he collected the rebound from a corner kick and hammered the ball to the net.



Afterward, the team in red had chances to score but Vietnamese players missed their opportunities.



The second half of the match resumed after a suspension lasting nearly 30 minutes caused by heavy downpours and lightning.



As the match went on, Tien Linh doubled the lead for Vietnam at the 75th minute with a close-range shot.



It is the first time the 20,000-seat Viet Tri stadium, which received a facelift recently, has been the venue of an international match. - VNA