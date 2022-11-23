Politics Vietnam attends international seminar on East Sea in Moscow A delegation of the Vietnam Lawyers Association (VLA) led by its Vice President and General Secretary Tran Cong Phan attended an international seminar on the East Sea held in Moscow, Russia, on November 22.

Politics Hanoi, Cuba strengthen friendship, cooperation A Hanoi delegation led by Standing Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Thi Tuyen has paid a working visit to Cuba from November 19, in a bid to foster friendship and cooperation with the traditional partner of Vietnam.

Politics Hanoi pledges to support representative office of Permanent Court of Arbitration Hanoi will create the best possible conditions for the operation of the representative office of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in the city, a local official has said.

Politics Ugandan President’s Vietnam visit expected to open up cooperation opportunities The official visit to Vietnam by President of the Republic of Uganda Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, from November 23-25, is expected to open up cooperation opportunities between the two countries in the time ahead.