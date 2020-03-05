UK supports Vietnam in fight against human trafficking
Human trafficking victims rescued and brought to "humanitarian house" - Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The British Embassy in Vietnam has coordinated with Vietnamese relevant agencies to carry out communication activities since March to raise public awareness of human trafficking prevention and combat, with the participation of Miss Universe Vietnam 2017 H’hen Nie.
With the message of “Don't bet your future - illegal migration can make you a victim of human trafficking,” the communication campaign includes the installation of banners in the central province of Nghe An to popularise round-the-clock support services freely provided by the hotline for human trafficking victims 111, and the installation of banners at the five airports of Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat, Da Nang, Vinh and Dong Hoi to improve public awareness of illegal migration risks and human trafficking prevention and combat.
The campaign will also make a short video clip with the presence of British Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward and Miss H’hen Nie.
The video will be broadcast on VTV1, VTV3 and VTV6 channels of Vietnam Television in April and May./.