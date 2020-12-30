Business EVNGENCO 2’s equitisation plan approved The Prime Minister has signed a decision approving an equitisation plan designed for the Power Generation Corporation 2 (EVNGENCO 2), a subsidiary of the Vietnam Electricity (EVN).

Business Quang Ninh’s industrial sector posts expansion of 11.98 percent The industrial sector of the northeastern province of Quang Ninh enjoyed a year-on-year growth of 11.98 percent in 2020, according to figures revealed by the provincial statistics office on December 29.

Business Vietnam Airlines logs less-than-expected loss Vietnam Airlines Corporation anticipated a loss of 12 trillion VND, or 2.42 trillion VND lower than previous prediction, it said at the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting on December 29.

Business UK-Vietnam FTA to elevate bilateral strategic partnership: ambassador The UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) is expected to intensify economic cohesion and reciprocation between the two countries, thus deepening and elevating the bilateral strategic partnership, said a diplomat. ​