Politics Vietnam, Vatican agree to continue high-level exchanges Relations between Vietnam and the Vatican have seen many positive developments, thanks to high-level visits and interactions between their leaders, negotiations of the Vietnam-Vatican Joint Working Group, and particularly the elevation of their relationship to the level of Resident Papal Representative in Vietnam since July 2023, according to Deputy Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Doan Khac Viet.

Politics Eighth Vietnam-China border defence friendship exchange held in Lao Cai Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang and his Chinese counterpart Senior Lieutenant General Dong Jun co-chaired activities within the eighth Vietnam-China border defence friendship exchange which opened in Vietnam’s Lao Cai province on April 11.

Politics Party Central Committee's Secretariat demands enhancing IUU fishing combat The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on April 10 issued a directive on enhancing the Party’s leadership over the fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing and sustainably developing the fisheries sector.

Politics Vietnamese FM pays official visit to Thailand Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son met with Thai Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn as part of his official visit to Thailand from April 10-12, where he is also co-chairing the 5th Meeting of the Vietnam - Thailand Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC).