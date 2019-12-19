UN lauds Vietnam’s contributions to peacekeeping missions
United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix has lauded Vietnam’s contributions to the UN, especially via peacekeeping missions.
Vietnamese staff in South Sudan (Photo: VNA)
He made the remark during a ceremony to mark the 30th anniversary of the All-People Defence Festival and the 75th anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army held by the Permanent Vietnam Mission to the UN in New York on December 18, with nearly 100 distinguished guests.
Lacroix also hailed Vietnam for sending staff to hotspots such as South Sudan for UN peacekeeping missions.
He said Vietnam has actively worked with partners to offer military training and seek better ways to ensure the effectiveness of peacekeeping activities.
Speaking at the event, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnam Permanent Mission to the UN, highlighted the achievements made by the Vietnam People’s Army over the past 75 years.
Quy expressed his thanks to UN agencies, war veterans and international friends for their support for national liberation and fulfillment of international obligations.
He said Vietnam would contribute more to UN peacekeeping missions around the world.
The Vietnam People’s Army treasures global integration and defence relations via peaceful means, contributing to improving its stature in the international arena, he said./.
