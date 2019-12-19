Politics Deputy FM: PM’s visit lifts Vietnam – Myanmar relationship Deputy Foreign Minister Dang Minh Khoi has said the recent visit to Myanmar by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc was a success, laying an important foundation to lift their bilateral comprehensive cooperative partnership to new heights.

Politics Deputy Defence Minister receives US Assistant Secretary of State Deputy Minister of Defence Nguyen Chi Vinh hosted a reception for US Assistant Secretary of State David Stilwell in Hanoi on December 18.

Politics Vietnam, Cambodia hold joint rescue drill Hundreds of soldiers from the Royal Cambodian Army and the Vietnam People’s Army on December 18 took part in a joint rescue drill in Chantrea district in the Cambodian province of Svay Rieng.

Politics Vietnam, Japan enhance parliamentary ties Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly Tong Thi Phong and Vice President of the House of Councillors of Japan Ogawa Toshio agreed to promote parliamentary cooperation between the two countries during their talks in Hanoi on December 18.