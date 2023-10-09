Politics Government, VFF Central Committee's Presidium sign resolution on coordination Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien co-chaired a conference in Hanoi on October 9 to review and and sign a joint resolution on the coordination between the Government and the VFF Central Committee's Presidium.

Politics Vietnam, Cambodia solidify extensive cooperation Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Huy Tang affirmed his commitment to further enhancing bilateral cooperation at a meeting with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sok Chenda Sophea in Phnom Penh on October 9.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on October 9 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Soc Trang urged to become vital hub for agriculture, logistics in Mekong Delta National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue asked for more efforts to develop Soc Trang province into a pivotal hub for agriculture, industry, services, logistics, and energy projects in the Mekong Delta region, and a main gateway of the region to the East Sea through a connected transportation infrastructure system.