The opening ceremony of a UN Military Observers (UNMO) course took place in Hanoi on October 9.
Colonel Nguyen Ba Hung, deputy head of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operation, speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)
The ceremony was co-organised by the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations (VDPO), the US Global Peace Operations Initiative (GPOI), and US Office of Defence Cooperation.
Lasting from October 6 to 27 in the capital, the training course aims to equip military officers of the People's Army of Vietnam with specialised knowledge and skills in carrying out the duties of military observers deployed to UN peacekeeping missions. Additionally, the programme provides an opportunity to enhance cooperation between Vietnam, the US, and international partners in the field of peacekeeping.
The training includes theoretical and practical components covering the legal framework for UN peacekeeping activities, the roles and responsibilities of military observers in a peacekeeping mission, civilian-military coordination, human rights, and communications management, among many other issues.
In his opening remarks, Colonel Nguyen Ba Hung, deputy head of the VDPO, expressed his gratitude to the US Office of Defence Cooperation, GPOI instructors and coordinators, international and Vietnamese participants for their valuable contributions to this course.
Harley Alves, head of the GPOI team of international instructors, highlighted the significance of the course and stated that it is one of the most necessary and important courses for countries contributing to peacekeeping activities. It provides essential knowledge for real-world mission assignments at UN missions.
Alves also praised Vietnam for successfully implementing the Competency Evaluation Programme for Prospective United Nations Peacekeepers (CEPPP) in September, demonstrating its capabilities and commitment to participating in the mission./.