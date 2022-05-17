In the memory of Hoang Ngoc, an 85-year-old man in Tan Lap village in Tan Trao commune, Uncle Ho was a great and homely person. Despite his busy schedule as head of the country, he spent time with soldiers and farmers, encouraging them to boost production.

“Uncle Ho built an embankment so that the fields would be dry. At that time, we did not know he was Uncle Ho. He was the eldest in the revolutionary delegation to Tuyen Quang, so we called him Sir Ke (old person), and Sir Revolutionary Ke,” Ngoc said.

Lang Sao village in Son Duong district’s Hop Thanh commune was selected as the first destination for Uncle Ho, the Party Central Committee, and the Government to lead the national resistance war in 1947.

During the resistance war, Uncle Ho lived and worked in Tuyen Quang for six years, where he and the Party Central Committee organised many important meetings and made decisions that led to a landslide victory over the invaders.

Following Uncle Ho’s teachings, the local Party Committee and people joined hands to build Tuyen Quang into a locality boasting sound development in the northern mountainous area. It now has 54 new-style rural areas and posts 47 million VND (over 2,000 USD) in per capita gross regional domestic product (GRDP)./.

VNA