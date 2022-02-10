Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang and the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) Representative in Vietnam Naomi Kitahara (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang on February 10 held separate talks with Resident Representative of the UN Development Programme (UNDP) in Vietnam Caitlin Wiesen, and the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) Representative in Vietnam Naomi Kitahara.Giang spoke highly of contributions by the two UN agencies to socio-economic development in Vietnam, and thanked them for their support to Vietnam in the fight agaist the COVID-19 pandemic.Vietnam will prioritise post COVID-19 socio-economic recovery in a green, sustainable and inclusive fashion, and promote innovation, he said, welcoming key areas of the 2022-2026 Country Programme Document (CPD) and the 10th Country Programme for Vietnam recently approved by executive boards of UNDP and UNFPA.The Deputy Minister also praised cooperation between UNDP and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in organising an international conference on green, sustainable, inclusive socio-economic recovery and innovation this month, and expressed his belief that the conference would result in policy proposals useful for post-pandemic recovery in Vietnam and the world.