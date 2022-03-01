UNHRC opens 49th session, Vietnam attends its high-level segment
The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) opened its 49th session in Geneva on February 28, with the participation of many high-ranking leaders and representatives of 47 member countries and over 100 observers of the UNHRC, and inter-governmental and non-governmental organisations headquartered in Geneva.
Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son attended and delivered an online speech at a high-level segment of this session.
Speaking at the opening ceremony of the session, UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres stressed the importance of an equal access to vaccines against COVID-19, as the unequal approach demonstrates the disregard for human rights around the world.
He called on governments, pharmaceutical companies and partners to urgently provide political and financial support for the global vaccination strategy of the World Health Organisation (WHO) to soon achieve the goal of 70 percent of the world population vaccinated.
The UN chief also appealed upon countries when issuing social policies to follow the target of ensuring rights and opportunities for all, and focus on poverty reduction, investment in education, protection of the rights of women and children, and response to climate change, environmental pollution and biodiversity loss./.