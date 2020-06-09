Society Unemployment rate in urban areas almost doubles that in countryside The unemployment rate among those aged 15 and above in Vietnam stood at 2.05 percent last year and the figure in urban areas is almost double that of rural areas, the 2019 population and housing census reveals.

Society Recruitment demand in IT industry quadruples The recruitment demand of the IT industry has quadrupled after a decade, according to the report “Information Technology Human Resources of the 2010s and 2020" released by VietnamWorks, a leading online recruitment website, belonging to the Navigos Group.

Society More than 340 Vietnamese citizens brought home from US More than 340 Vietnamese citizens in the US were brought home safely from San Francisco airport on June 7 and 8.

Society Engraving patterns on watches Watchmakers are using microscopes to create many unique and intricate carved products attracting the attention of many watch collectors.