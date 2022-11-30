Society Transport sector records surge in passenger volume The transport sector has carried 3.35 billion passengers in the past 11 months, a surge of 48.7% year on year, according to Chief of the Office of the Ministry of Transport Nguyen Tri Duc.

Society Prime Minister chairs national urban conference 2022 Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 30 co-chaired a national urban conference in Hanoi, which aims to disseminate and roll out the Government's Resolution 148/NQ-CP on implementing the Politburo's Resolution 06-NQ/TW on planning, construction, management and sustainable development of urban areas in Vietnam to 2030, with a vision to 2045.

Society Institute serves as cultural bridge between Vietnam, France The Institute of Cultural Exchange with France (IDECAF) held a ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City on November 29 to mark its 40th founding anniversary.