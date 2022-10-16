Society Eighteen couples tie knot in “new lifestyle” mass wedding Eighteen couples tied the knot in an October 15 mass wedding held in “new lifestyle” practices on pedestrian streets around Hoan Kiem Lake in downtown Hanoi.

Society Removal of fishing “yellow card” an urgent task: Deputy PM Vietnam has been doing its utmost to fight Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing in an attempt to lift the European Commission (EC)’s “yellow card” warning against its seafood exports and avoid a “red card” which could lead to a trade ban.

Society Da Nang suffers historical flooding, one death reported Due to impacts of Sonca, the fifth storm entering the East sea so far this year, Da Nang has suffered a historical flooding that has caused great losses, the central city's Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Search, Rescue and Civil Defence reported on October 15.