UNIQLO to open first store in Hanoi city
Japanese global apparel retailer UNIQLO on January 7 announced the location of its first store in Hanoi, set to open in spring this year.
The first UNIQLO store in Vietnam's capital city will be located at Vincom Pham Ngoc Thach. ( Photo courtesy of UNIQLO Vietnam)
The first UNIQLO store in Vietnam’s capital city will be located at Vincom Pham Ngoc Thach in Dong Da district.
One of the largest UNIQLO stores in South East Asia, UNIQLO Vincom Pham Ngoc Thach will measure almost 2,500 square metres and offer the full global line-up of LifeWear for men, women, and kids across two levels.
The prime Hanoi location will further strengthen the UNIQLO brand in Vietnam, following its very successful launch into the market, in Ho Chi Minh City, in December last year.
"UNIQLO is very honoured and excited to open its first store in Hanoi. We are greatly inspired by the city’s rich history and beauty, and are creating a world-class store to showcase LifeWear in harmony with the community around us. UNIQLO Vincom Pham Ngoc Thach is the next step in our ongoing plan to make a long-term positive contribution to Vietnam, its people and society,” said Osamu Ikezoe, general director and chief operating officer of UNIQLO Vietnam.
LifeWear is UNIQLO’s commitment to create well-designed clothing that will meet everyone’s needs for daily wear. High quality, functional, affordable and innovative, LifeWear is available in a variety of colours and designs for people of all ages./.