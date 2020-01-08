Business Foreign investors interested in Vietnamese stock market Foreign investors have poured around 36.4 billion USD into the Vietnamese stock market by the end of 2019, a rise of 11.6 percent from a year earlier, according to the State Securities Commission (SSC).

Business Project helps Soc Trang sustainably exploit fisheries resources The incomes of people living in coastal areas in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang have improved under the coastal resources for sustainable development project implemented since 2012, local authorities said.

Business Reference exchange rate revised down 9 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,165 VND/USD on January 8, down 9 VND from the previous day.

Business Ba Ria-Vung Tau seeks to develop LNG-fueled power projects Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Hoang Quoc Vuong on January 7 asked the southern coastal province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau to weigh environmental and economic impacts of liquefied natural gas (LNG) electricity projects that are seeking approval.