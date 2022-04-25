On an area of 3,700 square metres in Bat Trang village, the museum is part of the “Quintessence of the Vietnamese craft village” project, which aims to develop craft villages around the country.



The museum consists of seven funnel-shaped buildings intertwined together, with outer walls carved into multi-layered patterns that form a unique work. There are three exhibition floors at the museum, which help visitors gain an understanding of the craft village’s storied history.



While the rooftop is a place for visitors to relax, the basement of the museum allows them to experience moulding and painting ceramics from the most rudimentary objects.



The Bat Trang Pottery Museum will open its second and third floors to welcome the first visitors on April 30 and May 1./.

VNA