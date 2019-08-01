Unique fishing in southern province

Walking on beaches in the southern coastal province of Vung Tau, visitors will see local fishermen stay in stilt houses to catch fish using an original method which has existed for decades.
VNA
Thursday, August 1, 2019 - 14:39:00
