Culture - Sports Cambodia Culture Week in Vietnam to open next week Cambodia Culture Week in Vietnam 2022 will take place from September 27 to October 2 in Ho Chi Minh City and the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh.

Culture - Sports PM stresses shared responsibility for promoting Xoe Thai Xoe Thai, the unique folk dance of Vietnam’s Thai ethnic minority group, represents the convergence of cultural beauty, therefore, promoting the art is the shared responsibility of all Vietnamese, said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Culture - Sports Long-living sound of Tay Nguyen “gong” Anyone who visits Tay Nguyen (the Central Highlands) and enjoys the mysterious sounds of gongs near the flickering campfire in the mountains and forests, they will see the strong vitality of the local people. The cultural space of gong in Tay Nguyen was recognised as a Masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity on November 25, 2005 by UNESCO.

Culture - Sports Musical instruments indisensable for Xoe dance Music is a fundamental element in creating an ecstatic, joyous and festive atmosphere for the performance of Xòe dances. The harmonious combination of drums, gongs, khen, and other instruments has captivated many visitors.