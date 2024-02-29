Business Binh Duong industrial production increases sharply The index of industrial production (IIP) of the southern industrial hub of Binh Duong in January rose by 27.77% against the same period last year and increased by 99.29% compared to that of the previous month.

Business Binh Phuoc seeks investments from EU businesses Representatives of more than 100 enterprises from 27 European countries and the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) will attend the “Business Connection Forum – Industry, Trade, and High-tech Agriculture EuroCham – Binh Phuoc province in 2024” that is slated to take place in Dong Xoai city in the southern province on March 12.

Business Packaging among sectors with highest growth in Vietnam: insiders The packaging industry, which is projected to expand 15-20% in the next few years, is among sectors posting highest growth rate in the country, experts said at a press conference held in Ho Chi Minh City on February 29 to introduce the 17th International Processing and Packaging Exhibition and Conference for Vietnam (ProPak Vietnam 2024.)

Business Vietnam's trade surplus reaches 4.72 billion USD in Jan-Feb Vietnam has recorded a trade surplus of 4.72 billion USD in the first two months of 2024, higher than the figure of 3.5 billion USD reported in the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).