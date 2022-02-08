Workers at Dai Dung mechanic, construction and trade JSC in Ho Chi Minh City’s Binh Chanh District. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Between 80 and 95 percent of employees at enterprises in the southern largest economic of Ho Chi Minh City returned to work on February 8 after the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.



Factories with high rates of workers returning to work are Samsung HCMC CE Complex (95 percent) and Nidec Sankyo Vietnam Co. Ltd. (94 percent). Other companies like Intel Products Vietnam Co. Ltd. and Jabil Vietnam Co. Ltd. also reported over 90 percent of workers back to work.



According to the labour management division under the Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing Zone and Industrial Park Authority (HEPZA), the rate of workers back to work after the Tet holiday is 82 percent. HEPZA is managing 17 industrial zones with 273,000 employees.



Pou Yuen Vietnam Co. Ltd. a footwear maker in Binh Tan district, saw a nearly 70 percent of its workers returning to work on February 8.



Cu Nghiep Phat, chairman of the company’s Trade Union, said a number of employees had more days off and the rate might increase to 90 percent on the next day (February 9). However, it plans to recruit more workers to meet the demand of production.



Some factories of the Vietnam Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex) witnessed almost 100 percent of workers back to work.



According to Nguyen Thi Thuy, vice chairwoman of the group’s Trade Union, many companies started working on February 4 to meet the surge of orders.



Ho Xuan Lam, vice chairman of the city’s Labour Confederation, said after the Tet holiday, most of the employees wanted to back to work early to improve their lives after struggling with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic./.