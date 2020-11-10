Society Latest landslide in Quang Nam kills one A landslide triggered by heavy rains from Storm Etau buried a house in Tam Lanh commune, Phu Ninh district, in central Quang Nam province on the morning of November 10, killing one woman.

Society People living with disabilities get digital skill support Thirty-nine students with disabilities will develop the skills needed to take on digital employment opportunities to help them live independently, support their families and contribute to the digital economy.

Society ASEAN 2020: 13th ASEAN Forum on Migrant Labour In line with the theme of ASEAN Chairmanship 2020 and based on the current situation of COVID-19, the 13th ASEAN Forum on Migrant Labour was held on November 10 with the theme "Supporting Migrant Workers during the Pandemic for a Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN Community".

Society Hanoi to host Korean book exhibition An exhibition to introduce a wide range of books from the Republic of Korea (RoK) to Vietnamese readers is set to run at the Korean Cultural Centre in Hanoi from mid-November to December 5.