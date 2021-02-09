Culture - Sports Life in Vietnam’s mountainous areas People, life and landscapes of many regions in Vietnam have been captured by female photographers from Ho Chi Minh City.

Culture - Sports Nguyen Hue Flower Street uploaded online for first time For the first time the beauty of Nguyen Hue street, usually Ho Chi Minh City’s most visited place during Tet (Lunar New Year), can be enjoyed online at duonghoanguyenhue.vn.

Society Ho Chi Minh City Book Street - A cultural and spiritual destination Ho Chi Minh City Book Street has become known among book lovers as an ideal reading space and a venue for activities spreading the love and habit of reading.