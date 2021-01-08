US announces preliminary determination on Vietnamese passenger vehicle tires
The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced affirmative preliminary determinations in the anti-dumping investigations of passenger vehicle tires from certain countries, including Vietnam.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced affirmative preliminary determinations in the anti-dumping investigations of passenger vehicle tires from certain countries, including Vietnam.
Only some Vietnamese exporters were hit with a 22.3 percent anti-dumping duty, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).
The ministry said the determination is positive as the other exporters who are not subject to anti-dumping duties account for over 95.5 percent of Vietnamese tire exports to the US.
Meanwhile, those that were hit with a 22.3 percent anti-dumping duty had not shown cooperation with the investigation agency, the ministry said.
The result would benefit Vietnamese exporters as their counterparts have to suffer from high rates in the US’s preliminary determinations, from 13.25 to 98.44 percent, it added.
The US side has asked the firms to provide more information for assessments before the department announces its final determinations in these cases on or about May 14.
The Trade Remedy Authority of Vietnam, therefore, urged relevant tire producers and exporters to continue their close coordination with the investigation agency./.