Business Gulf Today: Vietnam powers ahead in economic growth Vietnam’s success in curbing the coronavirus so far, while its Southeast Asia neighbours struggle, is helping the country power ahead in economic growth and attracting major funds, and foreign investors, said foreign experts on the Gulf Today newswire on January 7.

Business Viettel announces rebranding The Viettel Group has unveiled its new branding, including a new logo and slogan, marking the firm's second rebrand after the first in 2004.

Business Planning-investment sector sets tasks for 2021 The planning and investment sector has sketched out 13 major tasks for 2021, focusing on introducing measures to support the implementation of socio-economic targets in the 2021-2025 period, economic restructuring, and renovation of the growth model.