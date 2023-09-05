Business Industry – growth driver of Bac Giang province From now to 2025, Bac Giang will step up investment attraction to draw domestic and foreign resources for industrial development, said Director of the northern province’s Department of Industry and Trade Tran Quang Tan.

Business Reference exchange rate down 18 VND after holiday The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,959 VND/USD on September 5, down 18 VND from the last working day before the four-day National Day holiday (August 31).

Business PM receives leaders of major enterprises of Indonesia Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 4 received leaders of major Indonesian enterprises, namely Ciputra, Traveloka and Modena, on the sidelines of the 43rd ASEAN Summit and related meetings in Jakarta, Indonesia.