Politics PM requests to promptly bring citizens home Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc requested ministries and relevant departments to actively bring home Vietnamese citizens who are stranded abroad, at a working session with the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control in Hanoi on July 10.

Politics Deputy Defence Minister holds virtual meeting with UN Under-Secretary General Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh, Deputy Minister of National Defence, asked the UN on July 10 to offer support to peacekeepers whose missions were extended due to COVID-19, including those from Vietnam, during a virtual meeting with Atul Khare, UN Under-Secretary General for Field Support.

Politics Condolences extended to Ivory Coast over death of Prime Minister Secretary General of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President Nguyen Phu Trong on July 10 cabled a message of condolences to President of Ivory Coast Alassane Ouattara over the death of Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly.

Politics Vietnam’s first ambassador to US believes in bright future for bilateral ties Vietnam-US relations now and 25 years ago are “like night and day” and will continue to flourish in the future, according to the first Vietnamese Ambassador to the US, Le Van Bang.