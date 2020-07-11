US attaches importance to boosting comprehensive partnership with Vietnam
The US Department of State hosted a gathering on July 10 to mark the 25th anniversary of Vietnam-US diplomatic ties with the chair of Assistant Secretary of State David Stilwell.
Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc (L), Senior Director the White House National Security Council Allison Hooker exchange congratulatory letters of Vietnam’s Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong and US President Donald Trump (Source: VNA)
Attending the event were Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc, Senior Director the White House National Security Council Allison Hooker, the council’s Senior Director for Southeast Asia Julie Turner and Director of the Peace Corps Jody Olsen.
At the event, Ngoc and Hooker exchanged congratulatory letters of Vietnam’s Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong and US President Donald Trump.
Stilwell reaffirmed the US policy of attaching importance to its comprehensive partnership with Vietnam and continuing to work with the Southeast Asian nation in maintaining peace, stability, cooperation and rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific region.
The US side believed that specific results achieved in all cooperation fields over the past 25 years would serve as a momentum for the development of the two countries’ trusted partnership.
He also said he was impressed by Vietnam’s dynamic development as well as its response to the COVID-19 pandemic and post-pandemic economic recovery.
Ngoc thanked the US Department of State for organising such a meaningful event marking 25 years Vietnam and the US have built trust and developed their relationship from two enemies to friends and comprehensive partners.
The strong and stable partnership has contributed to boosting Vietnam’s socio-economic development and maintaining peace, stability and cooperation in Southeast Asia and the Indo-Asia-Pacific region at large, he affirmed, adding that the two sides hold much potential to lift their relationship to a new height.
On this occasion, Director of the Peace Corps Jody Olsen signed a document committing to ink an agreement on the implementation of a Peace Corps Programme. The same document was signed by Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Van Phuc in Hanoi on July 10 afternoon.
On the same day, US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo issued a statement celebrating the 25th anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic ties, in which he affirmed the US is committed to making the next 25 years of bilateral ties a model of international cooperation and partnership./.