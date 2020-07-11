Politics Secretary of State Pompeo’s statement on 25th anniversary of Vietnam-US diplomatic relations US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo has issued a statement on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the United States (1995-2020), according to the US Embassy in Vietnam.

Politics NA Chairwoman asks Long An to promote regional connectivity Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on July 10 urged the Mekong Delta province of Long An to promote regional connectivity to grow further.

Politics Condolences extended to Ivory Coast over death of Prime Minister Secretary General of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President Nguyen Phu Trong on July 10 cabled a message of condolences to President of Ivory Coast Alassane Ouattara over the death of Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly.

Politics Vietnam’s first ambassador to US believes in bright future for bilateral ties Vietnam-US relations now and 25 years ago are “like night and day” and will continue to flourish in the future, according to the first Vietnamese Ambassador to the US, Le Van Bang.