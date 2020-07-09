Politics Vietnam, US cooperate in search for soldiers missing during wartime The Vietnam Office for Seeking Missing Persons (VNOSMP) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) have signed a Memorandum of Intent (MOI) on cooperation in improving the capacity and providing technical assistance for identification of remains of soldiers missing during wartime.

Politics Sympathies to Japan over losses by torrential rains Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 8 extended sympathies to his Japanese counterpart Abe Shinzo over human and material losses caused by torrential downpours on Kyushu island.

Politics Virtual external activities should be promoted amid COVID-19: Deputy PM External activities should be held online more frequently in the context of COVID-19, said Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh at a meeting of the inter-sectoral steering committee for international integration in politics-defense-security in Hanoi on July 8.