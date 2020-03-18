Business Prices of some securities services to be cut to support market The Ministry of Finance has agreed in principle to reduce prices of some securities services to support the Vietnamese stock market, which has been in downfall since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Business Reference exchange rate up 5 VND on March 18 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,232 VND per USD on March 18, up 5 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnam ranks 96th in global talent competitiveness index Vietnam ranks 96 out of 132 countries on the 2020 Global Talent Competitiveness Index (GTCI), down four positions compared to last year and nine positions in 2018.

Business Vietnam’s pork imports up over 200 percent Vietnam had imported nearly 25,300 tonnes pork by March 15, a rise of 205 percent over the same period last year, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has reported.