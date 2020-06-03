US finance corporation sees Vietnam as priority partner
The US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) always attaches a great importance to and considers Vietnam a preferred partner in US cooperative projects, CEO of the DFC Adam Boehler told Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc.
Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) always attaches a great importance to and considers Vietnam a preferred partner in US cooperative projects, CEO of the DFC Adam Boehler told Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc.
During a meeting on June 2 in Washington DC, Boehler announced that as a development finance agency of the US Government, the DFC is implementing a series of plans to support investment projects in developing countries, especially those in the spheres of energy, infrastructure and digital economy.
At the regional level, the DFC is interested in supporting development projects in the Greater Mekong Sub-region, as well as those specialising in producing strategic products in the US’s supply chain, he stated.
Boehler also hoped that reached agreements will be implemented effectively during working meetings between the DFC and Vietnamese agencies, including the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
The DFC official emphasised the effective coordination between Vietnam and the US in producing and supplying medical supplies and protective equipment to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
For his part, Ambassador Ngoc shared Vietnam’s experience in controlling the disease, as well as its priorities in economic recovery and promoting regional and global cooperation as the ASEAN Chair 2020.
He highly valued the DFC’s role and expressed his hope that the two sides would soon deploy specific cooperation projects in the region.
Emphasising that 2020 marks 25 years of normalisation of Vietnam-US relations, the diplomat called on the DFC to continue to participate in and contribute to relevant activities in the coming time, including joining ASEAN-US and Vietnam-US conferences on investment cooperation in the region.
On the occasion, Ngoc handed over made-in-Vietnam face masks as gifts to DFC staff./.