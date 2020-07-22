At the handover ceremony (Photo: VNA)



HCM City (VNA) – The American Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (AMCHAM Vietnam) and Intel Products Vietnam company presented medical supplies to the 115 Emergency Centre in Ho Chi Minh City at a ceremony on July 21.

The supplies included an ambulance and specialised equipment worth over 2.2 billion VND (95,600 USD).

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau thanked the AMCHAM Vietnam for joining hands with Ho Chi Minh City in the fight against COVID-19.

She also spoke highly of medical cooperation between the US and Vietnam, including the role of the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the US Agency for International Development.

Deputy Director of the CDC office in Ho Chi Minh City Amy Bailey, for her part, congratulated Vietnam on its positive achievements in COVID-19 control.

Bailey said AMCHAM Vietnam’s presentation of medical supplies to Ho Chi Minh City is a vivid symbol of US firms’ core community value.

She also wished that ties between the two countries will be increasingly closer./.