Business New policy needed for young start-ups Building the correct legal framework is one of the major challenges holding back start-up businesses and now the Government is looking at easing red-tape and giving an easier ride to both young companies and the private sector.

Business Dong Nai plans more industrial parks The southern province of Dong Nai plans to add more industrial parks for the 2021-30 period, according to the Dong Nai Industrial Zones Authority (DIZA).

Business Ca Mau promotes key agricultural products The southernmost province of Ca Mau will promote its key agricultural products, especially collective brand names, to increase their value and competitiveness.

Business PM attends commercial launch of Vietjet’s new flights in Thailand Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended a ceremony on November 2 in Bangkok to launch commercially flights connecting Bangkok and Chiang Rai with Udon Thani operated by the Thai subsidiary of Vietnam’s low-cost carrier Vietjet.