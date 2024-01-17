Health HCM City doctors successfully perform second fetal cardiac intervention A second foetal cardiac intervention has been successfully performed by doctors from Tu Du Hospital and Children's Hospital No.1 in Ho Chi Minh City.

Health Hospital referral documents, medical check-up records to go online Hospital referral documents and appointment letters for re-examination will be integrated into the e-identification app VNeID or digital social insurance app VssID, said Tran Thi Trang, head of Health Insurance Department under the Ministry of Health.

Health Ten vaccine types ready for national expanded programme on immunisation The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology has signed contracts with domestic vaccine producers on the supply of ten types of vaccines used for the national expanded programme on immunisation (EPI).

Health Vietnam hoped to become healthcare destination Thanks to significant achievements in medicine, increasing quality, and reasonable costs of medical examination and treatment services, Vietnam's healthcare establishments have attracted more and more foreign patients, including those from developed countries such as the US and Canada.