US magazine names Vietnam in top 10 Best Countries
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam was voted the 10th best country in the world this year by readers of the New York-based magazine Condé Nast Traveler.
The “The Best Countries in the World: 2019 Readers' Choice Awards” list also included the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Italy, Greece, Portugal, South Africa, Peru, and Sri Lanka.
A record 600,000 voters participated in the magazine’s 32nd annual Readers’ Choice Awards survey.
“While bustling metros Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Hoi An are renowned for their vibrant street food, markets, and cultural offerings, head away from urban centers and you’ll find peaceful natural surroundings and sacred temples,” the magazine said.
“More than 2,000 miles of coastline holds to some of the best beaches in the world, while a countryside of undulating rice terraces and hills provides serenity away from the crowded, chaotic cities,” it described.
“Here, you’ll find architectural wonders as well — ancient imperial temples, forts, and tombs, which are in direct contrast to the hive-like buzz of scootered metropolis of Hanoi.”
Last month, Vietnam was honoured as Asia’s Leading Destination for the second year in a row, together with the Asia’s Leading Cultural Destination award at the 26th World Travel Awards (WTA).
Hoi An, a tourist city in the central province of Quang Nam and home to Hoi An Ancient Town – a UNESCO World Heritage Site, was named Asia's Leading Cultural City Destination at the award./.