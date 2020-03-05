US naval ships’ visit to Vietnam helps promote bilateral ties
USS Bunker Hill (CG52) (Source: US Embassy in Vietnam)
Hanoi (VNA) – The current visit of US Navy aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) and guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG52) to the central coastal city of Da Nang contributes to the development of the relations between Vietnam and the US, according to Spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang.
She made the statement at a regular press conference of the ministry in Hanoi on March 5 in reply to reporters’ queries about the purpose and significance of the US naval ships’ visit.
The spokesperson said receiving agreement of the Vietnamese government, the US naval ships are visiting Tien Sa port, Da Nang, from March 5 to 9, as part of the activities to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Vietnam-US diplomatic ties.
The visit helps promote the bilateral relations in line with the framework of the bilateral comprehensive partnership as well as contributes to the maintenance of peace, stability, security and cooperation in the region, she added.
During the visit, US sailors are scheduled join some activities such as a welcome ceremony, a joint press conference, a coutersy visit to municipal leaders, and community and professional exchanges.
Relating to the ASEAN-US Summit, the spokesperson said the event is not taking place in the coming time due to the complicated developments of the acute respiratory disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19)./.