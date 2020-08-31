Business Ba Ria - Vung Tau among top localities in FDI attraction during 2016-2020 The southern province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau was one of the leading localities in attracting investment during 2016-2020, Director of the provincial Department of Planning and Investment Nguyen Cong Vinh has said.

Business Finance ministry calls for drastic measures to boost public capital disbursement The Finance Ministry has asked for synchronous and drastic measures from the entire political system, ministries, agencies, and localities to step up the disbursement of public investment capital.

Business HCM City’s eight-month exports up slightly Ho Chi Minh City’s foreign trade totalled more than 60.48 billion USD in the first eight months of this year, down 0.03 percent against the same period of 2019.

Business Vietjet Air offers half priced fares to celebrate National Day Vietjet Air has teamed up with the five-star hospitality group Vinpearl offering half-priced fares and hotel stays in order to celebrate the country’s 75th National Day.