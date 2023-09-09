Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung (Photo: VNA) Washington DC (VNA) – Ahead of US President



In a recent interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency, Dung said since the two countries normalised their ties in 1995, incumbent Presidents of the US have paid visits to Vietnam. President Biden’s visit, to be made at the invitation of



With the current comprehensive and intensive development of bilateral ties, the trip will create a new impetus for the Vietnam - US relations to reach a new height, he said, noting that this is also the spirit both General Secretary Trong and President Biden agreed on during their phone talks on March 29.



– Ahead of US President Joe Biden ’s State visit to Vietnam on September 10-11, Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung has expressed his belief that the trip will create a new impetus for bilateral relations to reach a new height.In a recent interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency, Dung said since the two countries normalised their ties in 1995, incumbent Presidents of the US have paid visits to Vietnam. President Biden’s visit, to be made at the invitation of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong , is particularly significant as it takes place amid the 10th anniversary of the countries’ comprehensive partnership.With the current comprehensive and intensive development of bilateral ties, the trip will create a new impetus for the Vietnam - US relations to reach a new height, he said, noting that this is also the spirit both General Secretary Trong and President Biden agreed on during their phone talks on March 29.





This visit’s important outcomes will practically serve the interests of both countries’ people while contributing to the US - ASEAN relations as well as peace, cooperation, and development in the region and the world, Dung opined.



Giving further details about the trip, the ambassador said President Biden will have important talks and meetings with General Secretary Trong and other senior leaders of the Vietnamese Party and State. He will also engage in several activities with businesses and people.



US President Joe Biden (File photo: AFP/VNA)



Both sides are set to hold an exchange of war keepsakes and a meeting between technology businesses. They also plan to sign many important economic agreements and contracts possibly worth billions of USD, according to Dung. To Vietnam, welcoming the US leader on a State visit will help implement its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation of external relations, and comprehensive and intensive integration into the world.This visit’s important outcomes will practically serve the interests of both countries’ people while contributing to the US - ASEAN relations as well as peace, cooperation, and development in the region and the world, Dung opined.Giving further details about the trip, the ambassador said President Biden will have important talks and meetings with General Secretary Trong and other senior leaders of the Vietnamese Party and State. He will also engage in several activities with businesses and people.The two sides will review their comprehensive partnership in all fields and outline orientations for their ties for the time ahead, with a focus on cooperation in science - technology, economy - trade and investment, people-to-people exchanges, and the settlement of war consequences, which will open up a new chapter in the Vietnam - US relations and create more favourable objective conditions for Vietnam to gradually gain a higher position in regional and global value chains.Both sides are set to hold an exchange of war keepsakes and a meeting between technology businesses. They also plan to sign many important economic agreements and contracts possibly worth billions of USD, according to Dung.



The diplomat expressed his optimism about the future of bilateral relations based on the process and achievements obtained so far, about the potential and aspirations of each country’s people, and about new cooperation frameworks that Vietnamese and US leaders will set up during the visit.



He said he believes that like the past 28 years since the relations were normalised and the past 10 years since the comprehensive partnership was established, the coming cooperation between the two countries will actively contribute to the realisation of Vietnam’s development goals for 2030 and 2045 as identified at the 13th National Party Congress.



As history has proved, the positive and stable development of the Vietnam - US relations will not only practically serve the interests of the two countries' people but also match the trend of peace, cooperation and development, thereby helping with the growth of the US - ASEAN ties and the maintenance of regional and international stability and prosperity, Ambassador Dung added./.

VNA