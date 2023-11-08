Members of MAT 19 team search UXO in Quang Tri (Photo: VNA)

Washington (VNA) – Member of the US Senate Appropriations Committee, Senator Tammy Baldwin of the Democratic Party from Wisconsin state, and Senator Jerry Moran of the Republican Party from Kansas state, have submitted a bipartisan bill that allocates funding for clearing landmines and other unexploded ordnances left over from the war in Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.

Introduced on November 1, the bill reaffirms the US’s long-term commitment to providing financial support for demining efforts in the three countries.

In the foreseeable future, the US will earmark 100 million USD annually for this work during the 2025-2029 period./.