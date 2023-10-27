Health More than 6,000 cancer patients receive treatment drug support More than 6,000 cancer patients have been provided with treatment drugs with a total value of 1.6 trillion VND (nearly 66 million USD) from 2019 to the end of August 2023, heard a conference held by the Ministry of Health in Hanoi on November 8.

Conference seeks to tighten Vietnam - Australia links in digital healthcare An international conference on digital healthcare is taking place in Hanoi with a view to enhancing Vietnam - Australia cooperation in the health system development and health security.

Medicine prices in Vietnam in lower range in Asia-Pacific: conference Medicine prices in Vietnam are in the lower range compared to those in other countries in the region, heard the Asian Federation for Pharmaceutical Sciences (AFPS) Conference 2023 that is taking place in Hanoi from November 8-10.

27th ASEAN Federation of Cardiology Congress takes place in Hanoi The 27th ASEAN Federation of Cardiology Congress (AFCC 2023) opened in Hanoi on November 3, bringing together over 2,000 domestic and foreign delegates, including about 300 leading cardiologists as guest speakers from ASEAN and around the world.