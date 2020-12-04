Society Second national congress of Vietnamese ethnic minority groups opens The second national congress of Vietnamese ethnic minority groups opened in Hanoi on December 4, with the participation of nearly 1,600 delegates.

Society Vietnam to work to ensure food security The Prime Minister recently signed Decision No.1975/QD-TTg issuing an action plan to realise the Politburo’s Conclusion No.81-KL/TW dated July 29 on ensuring national food security till 2030.

Society Canadian shares unforgettable experience in Vietnam since onset of COVID-19 Canadian-based CBC News has recently published a story about Sabrina Pinksen, a woman from the small town of Wild Cove, Newfoundland and Labrador (NL), Canada, who finds her experience living in Vietnam on the outset of COVID-19 unforgettable.

Society Seminar boosts communications on cooperation chances in Francophone community A seminar on intensifying communications on cooperation opportunities in the Francophone community was held in Hanoi on December 3 by Le Courrier du Vietnam, a weekly French-language newspaper under the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), and the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF)’s Asia-Pacific Office.