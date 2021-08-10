Vaccine rollout runs smoothly in Cao Bang
The northern province of Cao Bang, which borders China, has so far inoculated more than 52,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines for priority groups, covering over 14 percent of its population.
Of those, over 8,000 people in Cao Bang have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 with two jabs.
Among the vaccines it has received from the Ministry of Health, China’s Vero Cell accounted for a majority with 48,000 doses, of which about 20,000 doses have been administered.
More than 30 vaccination sites have been set up across the province, with priority given to residents living near border areas and those working in the fields of cross-border trade and tourism. It is aiming to inoculate 70 percent of its population to achieve herd immunity by April 2022.
The vaccine rollout was quite fast and safe, Director of the provincial Centre for Disease Control Be Thi Bach said, adding that it runs quite smoothly.
However, the province has been struggling to speed up the vaccination because of a lack of medical equipment and personnel as well as limited vaccine supply, she said.
The province is stepping up efforts to raise public awareness of the vaccine rollout and COVID-19 prevention and control rules to prevent the spread of the virus./.